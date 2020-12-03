Sanjay Manjrekar Changes Views On Hardik Pandya, Yet Gets Questioned About Ravindra Jadeja

Sanjay Manjrekar, who had earlier expressed concerns regarding Hardik Pandya playing as a batsman, has changed his opinions post the all-rounder's heroics.

Sanjay Manjrekar

The two Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja had the daunting task to steer the Indian team out of trouble after the early dismissals of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the India vs Australia 3rd ODI. Both cricketers showcased a new dimension of their batting, as they took the game deep in order to give India an advantage over their counterparts. With their record-breaking partnership, Pandya also silenced his critics, including Sanjay Manjrekar.  

Sanjay Manjrekar hails Hardik Pandya after his sensational performance 

The cricketer-turned-commentator's infamous "bits and pieces" player comment for 31-year-old all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did not go down well with the Indian fans. Despite the backlash, Manjrekar stuck to his opinions regarding the left-hander, as in a conversation with The Hindu he had revealed that he is apprehensive about players similar to Jadeja when it comes to the ODI setup. He also opined that Hardik Pandya also would not be a part of his team in 50-over cricket. 

However, both Pandya and Jadeja were instrumental in India claiming their first victory in the India vs Australia 2020 series. The two were exceptional with the bat at the Manuka Oval. The two orchestrated a stellar unbeaten 150-run stand to bail India out of trouble and shifted the momentum towards the Virat Kohli-led side. It is also the highest 6th-wicket partnership for the Indian team against Australia. 

Their heroics in the contest may have changed Sanjay Manjrekar's opinions about one of the two players. The 55-year-old took to his Twitter account after the match to confess that he was skeptical regarding Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the side as a pure batsman, however, he confessed that he no longer has doubts pertaining to the all-rounder's batting capabilities. He did not respond to the comments he made for Ravindra Jadeja, despite the Southpaw's match-winning performance. 

Hardik Pandya has successfully risen to the occasion in the three-match ODI series as a batsman. The 27-year-old smashed a quick-fire 90 from just 74 balls in the first fixture of the series. He backed it up with yet another crucial knock of 92* in the final ODI. Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with his vital contribution of 66*. Fans were quick to point out that Manjrekar missed out the Jadeja's name -

India vs Australia 1st T20I: India look for redemption 

After losing the ODI series, the visitors have a point to prove in the shortest format of the game. The two star-studded teams will battle it out in a three-match T20I series. The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on Friday, December 4 at 1:40 pm IST (7:10 pm local). Cricket fans in India can catch the live action of the India vs Australia 2020 matches on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

Image source: Sanjay Manjrekar Instagram 


 

 

