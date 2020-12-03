Sanjay Manjrekar Changes Views On Hardik Pandya, Yet Gets Questioned About Ravindra Jadeja

The two Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja had the daunting task to steer the Indian team out of trouble after the early dismissals of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the India vs Australia 3rd ODI. Both cricketers showcased a new dimension of their batting, as they took the game deep in order to give India an advantage over their counterparts. With their record-breaking partnership, Pandya also silenced his critics, including Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sanjay Manjrekar hails Hardik Pandya after his sensational performance

The cricketer-turned-commentator's infamous "bits and pieces" player comment for 31-year-old all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did not go down well with the Indian fans. Despite the backlash, Manjrekar stuck to his opinions regarding the left-hander, as in a conversation with The Hindu he had revealed that he is apprehensive about players similar to Jadeja when it comes to the ODI setup. He also opined that Hardik Pandya also would not be a part of his team in 50-over cricket.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Gives Special Mention To Pandya & Jadeja For Solid Middle-order Approach

However, both Pandya and Jadeja were instrumental in India claiming their first victory in the India vs Australia 2020 series. The two were exceptional with the bat at the Manuka Oval. The two orchestrated a stellar unbeaten 150-run stand to bail India out of trouble and shifted the momentum towards the Virat Kohli-led side. It is also the highest 6th-wicket partnership for the Indian team against Australia.

ALSO READ | Does Shane Warne Think Australians Give More Importance To IPL Than International Cricket?

Their heroics in the contest may have changed Sanjay Manjrekar's opinions about one of the two players. The 55-year-old took to his Twitter account after the match to confess that he was skeptical regarding Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the side as a pure batsman, however, he confessed that he no longer has doubts pertaining to the all-rounder's batting capabilities. He did not respond to the comments he made for Ravindra Jadeja, despite the Southpaw's match-winning performance.

Was skeptical about Hardik the pure batsman in 50 overs cricket. Not anymore. 🙏👏👏👏#AUSvsIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 2, 2020

ALSO READ | West Indies Win Toss, Bowl In 1st Test Vs. New Zealand

Hardik Pandya has successfully risen to the occasion in the three-match ODI series as a batsman. The 27-year-old smashed a quick-fire 90 from just 74 balls in the first fixture of the series. He backed it up with yet another crucial knock of 92* in the final ODI. Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with his vital contribution of 66*. Fans were quick to point out that Manjrekar missed out the Jadeja's name -

What about Jaddu ? Someone who bowls 10 overs gets a wicket or 2 more often than not and can play the role of a finisher as well.. what else do u want from a player ? — D-Pac (@deepakkalsi31) December 2, 2020

Do you have some personal vendetta against Jadeja or you're still skeptical about Jaddu the all rounder? — Pranav Paraswar (@ParaswarPranav) December 2, 2020

No mention of jadeja well let me tell you even if he retire today history will still remember him as a better player than you — Ranjeet 85 (@85_ranjeet) December 2, 2020

Agreed, let's not forget Jaddu's cameo 😛 — Piyush (@piyush__tweeter) December 2, 2020

What about Jadeja ? — Aivy (@VamosVirat) December 2, 2020

India vs Australia 1st T20I: India look for redemption

After losing the ODI series, the visitors have a point to prove in the shortest format of the game. The two star-studded teams will battle it out in a three-match T20I series. The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on Friday, December 4 at 1:40 pm IST (7:10 pm local). Cricket fans in India can catch the live action of the India vs Australia 2020 matches on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

ALSO READ | Rain Delays Start Of 1st Test Between NZ, West Indies

Image source: Sanjay Manjrekar Instagram





Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.