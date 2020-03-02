Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes Reason Behind Virat Kohli's Run-drought During NZ Tour

Former cricketer Sanjar Manjrekar on Monday decoded the reason behind Virat's inability to be amongst the run-getters during the New Zealand tour. In a Q&A session on Twitter, Manjrekar stated that it was just one of those bad days and not any weak point. The cricketer turned commentator exuded confidence in the skipper's ability to manage his weaknesses and achieve greatness, attributing the run drought to the New Zealand bowlers and pitches that did not make it easy for Kohli's batting style.

Virat’s brilliance is his ability to manage his weaknesses and achieve greatness. We saw that in England. So it’s not about a weak point Raghav, it’s just one of those things and also the bowlers and pitches in NZ didn’t make it easier for his batting style. https://t.co/1wyPVD8A7z — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2020

READ | 'Come With Better Question': Virat Kohli Fumes At Reporter When Asked About His Aggression

India suffered a thrashing defeat at the hands of New Zealand as the hosts whitewashed the visiting Indian team 2-0 in Tests and 3-0 in ODIs earlier. Apart from the T20 series where India won 5-0, Team India had a tour which they would certainly like to forget. Skipper Virat Kohli endured a rare failure in the tour as he failed to score a single century throughout and managed only one 50+ score.

READ | 'Disappointing': Virat Kohli Pins Blame On Batsmen After Series Defeat Against NZ

India whitewashed

India who had resumed their innings on Monday at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 with Ravindra Jadeja being unbeaten on 16 as he ran out of partners on the other hand as a result of which the visitors could only manage to set a 132-run target for the Kiwis. In reply, the New Zealand openers batted with positive intent and made easy work out of this run chase as Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 for the first-wicket stand. India did pick up three quick wickets thereafter, but a victory was already a foregone conclusion for them by then. In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the proceedings as the Black Caps registered an emphatic seven-wicket win to and sealed the Test series 2-0.

READ | New Zealand Beat India By Seven Wickets For 2-0 Series Sweep

READ | 'We Have To Keep Standards High' Kohli Lauds Indian Pacers After NZ Test Series Whitewash