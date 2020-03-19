Sanjay Manjrekar Defended Strongly By Ex-Mumbai Teammate After Unceremonious BCCI Sacking

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was recently removed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from its commentary panel. During the first washed-out ‘Ind vs SA’ ODI affair on March 12 in Dharamsala, Sanjay Manjrekar was not seen at the venue while the other commentators from BCCI’s panel like Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik were present. Ever since his axing from the panel, the former cricketer has been facing a lot of flak from the game’s followers who were seemingly not a fan of his style of commentary.

Chandrakant Pandit comes out in support of Sanjay Manjrekar after BCCI sacking

Sanjay Manjrekar’s ex-Mumbai teammate Chandrakant Pandit recently spoke out in favour of the former Indian cricketer. While speaking with a leading Indian daily, Pandit said that he has known Manjrekar since childhood and he is not one of those who will bring “harm” to anyone. Pandit, who himself represented India in five Tests and 36 ODIs, further described Sanjay Manjrekar as a “straightforward person” who always speaks the truth. He also added that people do not usually like a person who tells the truth in front of their face.

Sanjay Manjrekar upon his sacking

Just a few days after his sacking from the BCCI’s panel of commentators, Sanjay Manjrekar himself took to Twitter and addressed the same. Manjrekar stated that it was up to his employers whether they choose to have him or not and he will always respect that. Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had refused to comment on the expulsion of Sanjay Majrekar from the BCCI/IPL commentary team.

I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 15, 2020

