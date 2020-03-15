Sanjay Manjrekar Breaks Silence On BCCI Snub, Says Commentary Was Never An Entitlement

Cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday confirmed the reports of him being ousted from BCCI's commentary panel. Taking to Twitter, Manjrekar stated that it was up to his employers whether they choose to have him or not and he will always respect that. "Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional," he added. Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had refused to comment on the revocation of Sanjay Majrekar from the BCCI/IPL commentary team.

I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 15, 2020

BCCI drops Sanjay Manjrekar from its commentary panel

Sanjay Manjrekar was part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) commentary panel for many major ICC events ever since he took up the commentary gig post his retirement in 1996. While Manjrekar is one of the most experienced commentators in the world, the former Mumbai captain has been involved in quite a few controversies over the years. Meanwhile, apart from a statement, no particular reason has been released by any official explaining why Sanjay Manjrekar was dropped.

During the first washed-out ‘Ind vs SA’ ODI affair in Dharamsala, Sanjay Manjrekar was not present at the venue while the other commentators from BCCI’s panel like Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik were present.

While issuing a statement to the reporters, a BCCI source simply said that the esteemed former cricketer is excluded from its commentary panel because of the fact that BCCI is not happy with his work. It is to be noted that the BCCI is also planning to exclude Sanjay Manjrekar from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season panel, should the tournament go ahead with its postponed date of April 15.

