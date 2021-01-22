Sanjay Manjrekar Defends Overseas Pundits' Failed Ind-Aus Series Predictions, Gets Trolled

Former Indian player-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar never fails to amuse fans with his tweets. The former cricketer has time and again made headlines with his atypical views and opinions. Manjrekar was at it once again as he defended overseas cricketing pundits whose predictions about the Border-Gavaskar trophy went horribly wrong.

Fans slam Sanjay Manjrekar for defending former cricketers for their wrong predictions

After India's loss in the first Test and the departure of Virat Kohli due to paternity leave, former international captains Michael Vaughan, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke among others had written off the visitors' chances. Michael Vaughan had predicted that India was going to get whitewashed 4-0 in the series Down Under. On the other hand, Michael Clarke had said that India would be in deep trouble without Virat Kohli in the lineup whereas Ricky Ponting had said that there are chances of Australia whitewashing India with Kohli not being around.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and opener Mark Waugh had also written off India's chances of victory with Waugh predicting a 4-0 whitewash, while Haddin saying that India's best chance of winning a Test match was in Adelaide and he felt that it would be the difficult or visiting team to turn things around. However, Team India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 after being thrashed in the first Test in Adelaide where they were bowled out for a paltry 36. The visitors defied all odds and emerged victorious while playing with their second-string side against a full-strength Australian team.

On Thursday, Manjrekar took to Twitter and defended the aforementioned cricketers and their incorrect predictions. In his tweet, the former Indian cricketer mentioned that one had the right to have a go at the veteran cricketers only if they had predicted the outcome (2-1) correctly prior to the start of the series. Manjrekar asked fans to focus on the historic win and also urged them to not attack the former players, who according to him made their predictions as per 'cricket logic'.

Only if you predicted a 2-1 result in favour of Ind before series began do you have the right to have a go at the foreign experts who had written Ind off. Let’s focus on a great Indian cricket triumph! Not attack respectable cricketers who went as per cricket logic. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 21, 2021

Manjrekar's tweet defending the former cricketers didn't go down well with the Twitterati. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed the Indian commentator for his cricketing logic. Here's a look at a how fans reacted to Manjrekar's tweet.

Why can't you use the same logic before criticising players like ravindra jadeja... How can you use words like bit and piesces for an Indian national cricketer... Where was your so called brain Mr manjrekar — Bhuban Patnaik (@Bhuban64039498) January 21, 2021

With due respect, this time I disagree. Cricketers who have spent their lives playing the sport must not comment like this. Don't they even know this game is full of surprises and is of unpredictable nature. They r better equipped than a layman to predict & they got it all wrong. — Prashant Bhatnagar (@prashantbhtngr) January 21, 2021

Cricketing greats like those who predicted 4-0 in favor of Aus should control themselves b4 making such predictions.

With due respect Mr Manjarekar, u urself commenting against team India many times. Dont know how could u think like that. As an indian i feel sory for ur comments — Lonely creature (@rchoudhari108) January 21, 2021

I don't agree with you on that one...Aussie media which include their former players like Ponting and Mark Waugh always try to act as the 12th man and are nonsensical and look down upon visiting teams . No one in India is predicting 4-0 against England here even though we are fav — manoj (@panjabistic) January 21, 2021

Mr. @sanjaymanjrekar,

Completely writing off a team from the competition is disrespectful&it was way too much. May be not for you, but we believed & supported our team even after getting all-out for 36. We've evry right to troll them!🙂 @WasimJaffer14 @virendersehwag @SGanguly99 — Shiva Kumar Poloju (@Polo_Shiva) January 21, 2021

SOURCE: PTI

