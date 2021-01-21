Inzamam-ul-Haq Names India 'Best Team In The World', Comically Calls Rishabh Pant 'Pandit'

A depleted Indian side, under the leadership of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, defeated Australia by three wickets in a final hour thriller at The Gabba. With the win, India won their second successive series in Australia, defended their Border-Gavaskar title and earned 30 ICC World Test Championship points all while battling through injuries on a daunting tour amidst a global pandemic. Ajinkya Rahane & Co. have even garnered words of admiration from across the border, with former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq describing India’s win as one of the greatest ever comebacks in Test history.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Indian players celebrate 2-1 win over Australia

Inzamam-ul-Haq hails India’s “aggressive and positive strategy”

Taking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that Team India have proven why they are the “best Test team in the world” by overcoming all odds to win in Australia. He praised India’s domestic structure for nurturing up-and-coming talents like Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar among others who contributed in India’s triumph.

The former Pakistan captain was also all praise for Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership qualities for leading a young and inexperienced bunch of cricketers to a historic series win. Inzamam-ul-Haq praised India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for his rapid 89* run-knock that took the game away from Australia in the final two sessions of Day 5.

While fans loved Inzamam’s gesture towards the Indian youngsters, he comically goofed up the names of some of the players. The legendary batsman referred to Rishabh Pant as “Rishabh Pundit” during his praise for the dynamic wicketkeeper. Moreover, he also called Ajinkya Rahane as “Ajinkya Raina” on his YouTube channel. Here is a look at the entire Inzamam-ul-Haq’s appreciation video for the Indian team.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 updates

After R. Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari’s Day 5 vigilance at the SCG, Team India headed towards The Gabba for a final showdown against hosts Australia. The series-decider boiled down to India requiring 328 runs on the final day with Australia aiming to bowl 10 perfect deliveries to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shubman Gill counter-attacked Australia’s bowling with 91 from 146 balls while Cheteshwar Pujara wore down the hosts with his 211-ball 56. Rishabh Pant later finished the demolition job with a rapid 89* from just 138 balls. Here is a look at the highlights from Day 5 of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021.

Image source: AP and BCCI Twitter

