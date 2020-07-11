Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Dom Bess' Body Language, Wicket-taking Ability & Bowling Action

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on England spinner Dom Bess after he grabbed two scalps in the first innings against the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl. The Men in Maroon ended Day 3 with a 114-run lead over England as skipper Ben Stokes led from the front, picking up four wickets while Dom Bess added a couple to his name. Being the side's only spinner to be used in England's first innings, Dom Bess looked in good form, bowling a spell of 19 overs conceding 51 runs and picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.50.

'Such a good bowler'

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was all praise for Dom Bess as the former hailed the spinner for being such a good bowler. Crediting his bowling action and body language, Manjrekar said that Dom Bess ensured that he picked up his wickets while making the batsmen drive. this, according to Manjrekar, will help Dom Bess pick up wickets on tracks where the pitch won't turn. Manjrekar wished the young spinner success in his future.

Dom Bess looks such a good bowler!

Great general body language. Nice bowling action. Above all, gets the batsmen to drive to get his wickets. This will ensure that he gets wickets even when the pitch ain’t turning too much. Good luck to him in his career!👍#ENGvWI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 11, 2020

Windies lead by 114 runs at Southampton

Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies' first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first Test at the empty Rose Bowl on Friday. The West Indies, resuming the day on 57-1, was all out for 318 less than an hour before stumps on the first full day of the rain-affected test. In the middle session, it surpassed England's first total of 204. At the end of the day, England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley somehow survived 10 overs of zippy bowling that relentlessly attacked the off stump.

They made 10 and 5 respectively to have England 15 without loss and their deficit down to 99. Stand-in captain Ben Stokes put England on the back foot by choosing to bat first in ideal bowling conditions, but he limited the damage on day three by taking a catch and four wickets. In reaching 150 Test wickets along with scoring more than 4,000 runs, he became the sixth man to the feat, after Garfield Sobers, Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Jacques Kallis and Daniel Vettori.

