Tendulkar Hails Anderson's Ability To Bowl Reverse Swing In 'reverse' To Deceive Batsmen

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar hailed England's veteran pacer James Anderson's ability to bowl the reverse wing in reverse and called him one of the best exponents of reverse swing. The Master Blaster, in a conversation with West Indies legend Brian Lara, detailed on Anderson's unique ability to workaround the reverse swing and how it could prove to be very useful for England as they face the West Indies in a three-match Test series. Anderson, England's highest wicket-taker in the red-ball format, returned to action against the West Indies after sitting out of action owing to an injury for quite some time last year.

In lucid terms, in case of conventional inswing to a right-hander, the shiny part is on the outside and rough part on the inside. In the case of reverse outswinger, the trajectory changes (moving away from right-hander) but the shiny part will still remain on the outward side. The wrist position is different on both occasions.

'Best exponents of reverse swing'

"With reverse swing, Jimmy Anderson was possibly the first bowler who bowled reverse swing also reverse," Tendulkar told Lara.

"What I experienced, over a period of time, that he would hold the ball as if he was bowling outswinger, but the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in. "....and number of batters would look at the wrist position, and what he has actually done, he's shown you that he's bowling inswing, but the imbalance between both sides of the ball would take the ball away from you," he added.

Tendulkar also pointed out how Anderson used this tactic to deceive batsmen -- getting them to commit to playing a shot and then forcing them to leave the ball after it covered three-fourths of the pitch. Sachin Tendulkar said that he had spotted Stuart Broad attempting to replicate Anderson at some stage but said that the latter was the first he had seen pull off the trick. crediting

Anderson for beginning a trend that troubles the batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar called him one of the best exponents of reverse swing in the game.

(With PTI inputs)