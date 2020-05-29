Sanjay Manjrekar Hits Out At Trolls After Joking About Rumours On Locust Attack In Mumbai

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is known for speaking his mind. Sanjay Manjrekar has time and again made headlines with his unusual tweets. Sanjay Manjrekar is used to facing heat on social media due to his controversial remarks. But he is also known to take the criticism and trolls sportingly most of the time.

Sanjay Manjrekar bashed by Twitterati for insensitive tweet

On Thursday, Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the 'Locust Attack Mumbai rumours' that has been making headlines recently since it is troubling a number of states in India. Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that there is no need to panic about 'Locust attack Mumbai' possibility since as we are not crops. Sanjay Manjrekar was referring to 'Locust Attack Mumbai' rumours which stemmed from the fact that it devastated states such as Gujarat and Rajasthan and were flying over the Arabian Sea, on which Mumbai is situated. The city, which is already reeling from the most number of coronavirus cases in the country, could have virtually succumbed to the 'Locust attack Mumbai' possibility, which could have been the worst in many decades and destroyed crops in Maharashtra.

Ok guys, no need to panic with the locusts. We are not crop. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 28, 2020

However, Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet didn't go down well with the Twitterati. As soon as Sanjay Manjrekar posted the tweet, fans started trolling him mercilessly for his insensitive comments. Several reactions started pouring in on tweet as people bashed him left, right and centre. Let's take a look at a few reactions -

So insensitive to even say something like this. I’m sure if farmers were on Twitter you would have been outsted in bits and pieces !!!!!!!!!!!! — Chirag Soni (@chirag_soni2) May 28, 2020

we dont eat locusts. we eat crop. — Neal Caffrey (@CaffreyNeal9) May 28, 2020

Yeah but we depend on the same crops. Logic ki aisi ki taisi — Rajjat Karekar (@rajjatkarekar) May 28, 2020

YOU ARE NOT CROP & don't know you are human being or not ! But At least you can think good for FARMERS beyond your Bat-Ball & Mic.. If locust attack become serious then there would no grain & we all would sleep hungry.



Respected Sir, what will you eat ? bat or ball ? — Arvind Kayande (@arvind_kayande) May 28, 2020

This is in poor light. This is why your 🎤 contract wasn't extended. — Prasanna (@prasanna1209) May 28, 2020

Tabhi na tumhari izzat nhi hai bisi...

Kisan logo se pucho aake 😠 — Anubhav Dixit (@anubhav_boss) May 28, 2020

However, Manjrekar, who is at home due to the India lockdown, did not take trolls well this time one bit and spoke out against them in a series of tweets -

Get a life guys!

Last tweet was meant lightly for Mumbai folks living in flats & panicking because of locusts.

Me, insensitive to farmers?? This is a person who travelled to Marathwada & visited houses of farmers who had committed suicide & yes, paid off loans of a few. 1/2 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 28, 2020

..farmer families and want to do so much more. Had never shared this with the public, but had to today, to shut certain toxic people up. 2/2 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 28, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar views players as “sensitive”

Sanjay Manjrekar was recently involved in an Instagram Live session with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin). Interestingly, R Ashwin is also Ravindra Jadeja’s spin bowling partner for India in Test cricket. In the session, Manjrekar stated that the players are sensitive and they should not be paying any heed to the opinions of commentators. He cited his own example from his playing days when he had “slipped a note” under Dilip Vengsarkar’s door after the latter had criticised his batting.

Sanjay Manjrekar also recalled the time when batting icon Sachin Tendulkar had reacted to a column he wrote. Back in 2006, Manjrekar had accused Tendulkar of being the 'elephant in the dressing room' after a poor run of form that season. Tendulkar hit back at his former Mumbai and India teammate for the same.

Sanjay Manjrekar further stated that players should look at commentators like himself as “garnish” and “unimportant”. He said the players and their performances are the only things that should matter on a cricket field. Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs between 1987 and 1996, ensured that no player will ever be dropped from the team because “Manjrekar said so”.

