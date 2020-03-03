The Debate
Sanjay Manjrekar Reflects On How Bhuvi & Chahar's Presence Could Have Benefitted India

Cricket News

Sanjay Manjrekar said that the presence of pacers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar could have benefitted India in the recently concluded Test series

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjay

Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about how the presence of pacers Bhuvanshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar would have made a bigger impact during the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand. India were whitewashed by Kane Williamson and Co. in both the matches. They lost the first match by 10 wickets while the hosts registered a comfortable seven-wicket in the second Test which finished in just under three days.

'Their bowling styles were more': Sanjay Manjrekar

During a recent Question & Answer session on social media, a fan had asked Sanjay Manjrekar whether he reckoned that Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar would have made more impact than Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav in the two-match Test series.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst replied by saying that Bhuvi and Chahar’s bowling styles were more suited to the conditions that were there for the Test series. Manjrekar also gave an example New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's effectiveness as bowler.

Even the netizens were convinced with the veteran commentator's opinion. Here are some of the reactions.

New Zealand whitewash India

India who had begun their day at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 as the Indian lower-order batsmen could not hang around for too long after showing some resistance as they ended up setting a target of 132 for the Kiwis for a series win. In reply, the hosts seemed to be in a hurry to complete the formalities as openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 runs for the opening wicket. India did strike back with three quick wickets as Bumrah picked two of them but it was too little too late as the victory was a foregone conclusion for Kohli & Co. by that point. In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the formalities as New Zealand registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to whitewash India in the two-match Test series. 

First Published:
COMMENT
