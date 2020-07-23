Sanjay Manjrekar, Ravi Shastri Snubbed By Wasim Jaffer In Mumbai Ranji Trophy All-time XI

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer represented his national side in 31 Tests and two ODIs between 2000 and 2008. He used to open the Indian innings and he was part of the team alongside former captain Sachin Tendulkar that registered its first Test series victory in England (2007) since 1986. Wasim Jaffer is also a Ranji Trophy veteran, having played for teams like Mumbai and Vidarbha between 1996 and 2020, and is considered as one of the most successful domestic cricketers of all time. Quite recently, the cricketer-turned-coach picked his all-time Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy XI which does not feature the likes of Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravi Shastri.

Wasim Jaffer picks Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in all-time Mumbai XI

In March earlier this year, Wasim Jaffer called curtains on his illustrious First-class career that spanned 24 years and 10 Ranji Trophy titles. During a recent interaction with The Cricket Monthly, he picked his all-time Mumbai playing XI where he picked some of the biggest names of Indian cricket which originated from the city’s domestic structure. He picked former Indian captains and batting icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar and also picked ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli. Among contemporary cricketers, he picked India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Sanjay Manjrekar, Ravi Shastri omitted by Wasim Jaffer

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was a notable omission from Wasim Jaffer’s Mumbai XI, considering his impressive stats in India’s premier domestic tournament for Mumbai. In 147 First-class matches (including 37 Tests), Sanjay Manjrekar stockpiled 10,252 runs at an imperial average of 55.11. He also registered 31 centuries and 46 half-centuries during his playing career between 1984 and 1998.

Apart from Sanjay Manjrekar, another notable omission from Jaffer’s elite Mumbai XI was former all-rounder and current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri. The 58-year-old is also a Mumbai veteran who has played 245 First-class matches. Across his appearances, Ravi Shastri scored 13,202 runs and bagged 509 wickets. Shastri was also known for hitting 6 sixes in an over in a domestic game in Mumbai during his prime.

Wasim Jaffer’s all-time Mumbai Ranji Trophy XI

Sunil Gavaskar (c), Rohit Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Chandrakant Pandit (wk), Sairaj Bahutule/Ramesh Powar, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Abdul Ismail, Padmakar Shivalkar.

Image credit: PTI and ICC Twitter