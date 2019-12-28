Where'd It Go? Trent Boult Completely Clueless As Ball 'disappears'

Trent Boult was involved in a bizarre moment during his short stay at the crease on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. This had happened during an over bowled by the Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

READ: SA vs ENG: Jofra Archer called 'duffer' by Twitterati for bowling back-to-back beamers

Trent Boult makes the ball disappear, Nathan Lyon has a hearty laugh

It so happened that on one delivery of Mitchell Starc that was bowled way outside the leg stump, Boult decided to hit him through the covers but not only did he fail to make contact with the ball. However, the funny part was that he was looking around to figure out where the ball had disappeared but it was then revealed that the ball was stuck in his pad.

Matthew Wade, who was fielding at short leg went and took the ball as Nathan Lyon who was stationed at mid-wicket also had a hearty laugh over it. Even his batting partner Neil Wagner was seen smiling as well. Boult was eventually castled by Starc. Even the commentators had a hearty laugh over it as well. Here's how they reacted.

''Where is it? How did that get there at 151.3 kmph?'', said the commentators on air.

The video of this funny moment was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Trent Boult made the red cherry disappear! 🎩✨



Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon's reactions are priceless! @bet365_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/NS3GFUpZMc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2019

READ: Ravichandran Ashwin bored of Computer chess, gets hilarious challenge from Chahal

Australia in the driver's seat

New Zealand were bowled out for a paltry score of 148 in their first innings in reply to the hosts' first innings score of 467. Only opening batsman Tom Latham could manage to show some resistance as he was the lone half-centurion in the Kiwi innings. He scored a 144-ball 50. Even though the Aussies have lost their top-order in the second innings, they have already taken a mammoth lead of 456 runs at the end of play on Day 3.

READ: Finger fracture ends Proteas' Aiden Markram's England series

WATCH: Big Bash 2019: Delhi Capitals' Marcus Stoinis invents new way of saving boundaries