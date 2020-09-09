IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar Reveals Why MI Might Be Worried About Chris Lynn's Current Form

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Chris Lynn might not get a game in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. Manjrekar has said this after Lynn's poor outing in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) where he could only manage 138 runs from nine matches for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The Australian power-hitter was released by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2020 auctions that were held in December last year. He was eventually roped in by the four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

'A matter of concern': Sanjay Manjrekar

While speaking to Star Sports, the former Indian batsman reckoned that just because his CPL has not gone well, it is not necessary that his IPL will also not be good and then mentioned that if the explosive Aussie opener had a good CPL then his confidence would have been high and he would have got more opportunities.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then added that Lynn’s form will be a matter of concern both for him and for the Mumbai Indians. Furthermore, the veteran commentator also added that the dynamic batsman is the sort of player who is just one inning away from regaining form, although he has struggled a lot in the CPL.

IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

