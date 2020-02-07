Sanjay Manjrekar Uses Hindi Cuss Word After Broadcaster Takes Jibe At Him

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is the second name of controversy. The former cricketer is used to facing heat on social media due to his controversial remarks. But Sanjay Manjrekar is also known to take the criticism and trolls sportingly.

On Thursday, a video of Sanjay Manjrekar dining with the broadcasting team was doing the rounds on social media and the reason was the hysterical comment from one of the broadcasters. After the meal, the broadcaster introduced all the people on the table before taking a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar.

Referring to the infamous spat between Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle during the historic pink-ball Test, the broadcaster took a shot at Sanjay Manjrekar by asking how was he having a meal with non-cricketers. In reply, Sanjay Manjrekar said: “Sa**e” before giving a sporting reply. "As you can see, there is a gap I have kept between the non-cricketers and me," said the ex-cricketer, leaving everyone in stitches.

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: Sanjay Manjrekar abuses in Hindi

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle's debate over the pink ball's visibility

During Day 3 of the Test match against Bangladesh in November, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle had a difference of opinion on air regarding the visibility of the pink ball after three Bangladeshi batsmen were struck on their helmets in the ongoing contest. Harsha Bhogle said on air that there should be a post mortem on that game. He added that visibility of the pink ball would be a major factor against the big sightscreen. Manjrekar disagreed stating that when he saw the slip catchers and the way they took catches, he didn't think visibility was an issue at all and added that the texture of the ball was the issue.

Harsha Bhogle then said that he would ask Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and batsmen from both sides about the visibility of the pink ball as he opined that the Day-Night format will be a regular feature in Tests. To which Manjrekar replied that Bhogle needs to ask that question because since he has never played the game before at the international level. Manjrekar indirectly asserting that he was a better judge of that.

