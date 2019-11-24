Sanjay Manjrekar's 'Love My Job!' Post Gets Netizens Thinking In 'Bits And Pieces'

Sanjay Manjrekar has been facing flak from the cricket fans this year for his commentary as well as opinions on social media. During Day 3 of the historic pink-ball Test match between India and Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, the former cricketer was involved in an argument with one of his good friends and the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle on air regarding the visibility of the pink ball where Manjrekar was once again at the receiving end. However, this was not the only instance where he would get trolled.

READ: Fans battle on Harsha Bhogle's behalf after Sanjay Manjrekar's 'obvious insult'

Sanjay Manjrekar gets fans going again

Earlier Sanjay Manjrekar had posted a picture on social media where he can be seen doing the pitch report. He also wrote that he loves his job.

Meanwhile, some of those who aren't so fond of Manjrekar's commentary posted their own takes, some even responding with the 'bits and pieces' remark that had landed Manjrekar in a heated spat with Ravindra Jadeja during the World Cup.

READ: Hunting in pack is key to India's success: Shastri

The 'Bits and Pieces' remark

This incident happened before India's final World Cup 2019 league match against Sri Lanka in July when Sanjay Manjrekar had termed Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits-and-pieces' player during his World Cup analysis after which a furious Jadeja shot back at him by saying that he had played twice the number of matches than the cricketer-turned-commentator has played and that he still continues to play. At the same time, the all-rounder also asked Manjrekar to learn to respect people who have achieved and also said that he had heard enough of the commentator's verbal diarrhea.

Manjrekar had to take back his words when Jadeja had performed well in the next two matches especially in the semi-final against New Zealand where he had shone with the bat, ball and on the field and almost took India to their fourth World Cup final but fell agonizingly short.

READ: 'Spoke to Sachin in evening on Day 1': Virat Kohli reveals Day-night match advice

READ: India complete formalities in 47 minutes, record 12th successive series win at home