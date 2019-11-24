Fans Battle On Harsha Bhogle's Behalf After Sanjay Manjrekar's 'obvious Insult'

Sanjay Manjrekar has been facing the ire of the cricket fans for quite a while. The fans were very disappointed with the former Indian cricketer when he was the only one in the commentary box who had judged CSK skipper MS Dhoni out in what was a controversial run out during the last edition's IPL final against Mumbai Indians which MI won by one run, while his exchanges involving Ravindra Jadeja became a talking point of the World Cup. Meanwhile, Manjrekar was yet again involved in an argument on air with one of his good friends and co-commentator for a long time, Harsha Bhogle.

Manjrekar-Bhogle's debate over the pink ball's visibility

During Day 3 of the second Test match, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle had a difference of opinion on air regarding the visibility of the pink-ball after three Bangladeshi batsmen were struck on their helmets in the ongoing contest.

''Well there is a post-mortem done on this game and there should be a post mortem on this game. Visibility of that ball will be a big factor against the big side-screen'', said Harsha Bhogle on air.

''Don't think so. Because when you see the slip catchers the way they have taken catches, I don't think visibility is an issue at all. The texture of the ball is the issue'', argued Sanjay Manjrekar.

The 'Voice of India Cricket' then said that he would ask Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and batsmen from both sides about the visibility of the pink ball as he opined that the format will be a regular feature to which Manjrekar replied that Harsha needs to ask that question because since he has played the game has a fair idea about what happens out there and then went on to mention about his 10-15 years of experience in first-class cricket. ''Point taken but don't agree'', he ended.

The audio clip of their on-air argument was posted on Twitter.

Harsha bhogle and Sanjay manjrekar having a difference of opinion on live tv pic.twitter.com/0TTSLQDCvO — Vijay (@flighted_leggie) November 24, 2019

Even the fans were pretty annoyed with Sanjay Manjrekar. Here are some of the reactions.

Harsha and Sanjay get in to a serious disagreement....



Sanjay uses the obvious insult to put down Harsha by saying... Maybe you need to ask but We played at that level...Paraphrasing a bit



Two Irritating guys going at each other@iMac_too #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/CFOy6gVgiR — NS Iyer (@gnswamy74) November 24, 2019

India win the pink-ball Test

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon with at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak. Bangladesh who were trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs. Ishant Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his incredible bowling performance.

