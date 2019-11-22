Sanju Samson Dropped From India Squad; Rajasthan Royals Take Cheeky Dig At BCCI

When the MSK Prasad-led selection committee on Thursday, November 21, named the squad for the T20I and ODI series against West Indies, a prominent name that was missing from the list was of Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. He was recently picked up for the T20I series against Bangladesh but failed to get a game due to the presence of Rishabh Pant. The exclusion of the highly-rated Samson was met with a lot of criticism from Indian fans on Twitter.

Sanju Samson dropped

The Kerala cricketer did not get a chance to impress this time around despite some consistent and impressive performances in the domestic circuit. He scored a double-century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that put him in the reckoning for a place in the side. He had earned his maiden India call-up way back in 2014 when he was just 18. Samson was included in the squad for the England tour as well but did not get any game. In the following year, he finally made his debut for India against Zimbabwe but was immediately dropped after that tour.

Rajasthan Royals’ cheeky dig at BCCI

After the announcement of the squad, fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their disappointment. Samson’s IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals also took to Twitter and took a dig at the BCCI with a cryptic message. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies in December. The T20I series is scheduled to start from December 6 in Mumbai. The team is currently busy preparing for the day-night Test against Bangladesh, which started on Friday at the Eden Gardens.

