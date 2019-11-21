The Debate
The Debate
Sanju Samson Not Included In Squad For IND Vs WI T20Is, Netizens React Furiously

Cricket News

Sanju Samson has been dropped from the India squad vs West Indies. The Rajasthan Royals' keeper did not feature vs Bangladesh and his omission has irked fans

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
sanju samson

Sanju Samson was mysteriously omitted from India’s squad for the series against West Indies. Samson, who was drafted into the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, did not play a game in the series. Rishabh Pant, who continues to struggle for India at the top-level, makes the cut, resulting in a lot of Indian fans venting their frustration on Twitter.

IND vs WI squad announced, Sanju Samson dropped

India are set to play West Indies in three T20Is and three ODIs starting from December 6. The BCCI announced the squads for series on Thursday and have under unknown circumstances left out Kerala’s Sanju Samson, who was earlier called up for the three T20Is against Bangladesh but failed to feature in any. Sanju Samson, who scored a double-hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been in sublime form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, scoring 53 and 38 respectively in last two encounters. To add to Samson's omission, the selectors have yet again decided to give Rishabh Pant the rope, despite his continued struggles with the bat and behind the stumps. The Twitteratis were furious and questioned the selectors' decision to drop Sanju Samson.

IND vs WI squad: Sanju Samson dropped despite stellar form

Sanju Samson has been in sublime form since the turn of the year. After a dismal IPL 2019 with the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson made most of his limited opportunities for India A, including scoring a 48-ball 91 in a rain-curtailed match against South Africa A. Sanju scored the fastest List-A double hundred and continued his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, only to be overlooked by the selectors again. With Rishabh Pant's struggles fairly evident, the selectors may have a tough time explaining Sanju Samson's omission. 

Published:
COMMENT
