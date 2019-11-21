Sanju Samson Not Included In Squad For IND Vs WI T20Is, Netizens React Furiously

Sanju Samson was mysteriously omitted from India’s squad for the series against West Indies. Samson, who was drafted into the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, did not play a game in the series. Rishabh Pant, who continues to struggle for India at the top-level, makes the cut, resulting in a lot of Indian fans venting their frustration on Twitter.

IND vs WI squad announced, Sanju Samson dropped

India are set to play West Indies in three T20Is and three ODIs starting from December 6. The BCCI announced the squads for series on Thursday and have under unknown circumstances left out Kerala’s Sanju Samson, who was earlier called up for the three T20Is against Bangladesh but failed to feature in any. Sanju Samson, who scored a double-hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been in sublime form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, scoring 53 and 38 respectively in last two encounters. To add to Samson's omission, the selectors have yet again decided to give Rishabh Pant the rope, despite his continued struggles with the bat and behind the stumps. The Twitteratis were furious and questioned the selectors' decision to drop Sanju Samson.

I had faith in @imVkohli & @SGanguly99 . But they are just puppets in politics game. Dada is no more. Captain aggressive is no more. RIP. Excluded #SanjuSamson without giving him a game. How can you explain this @BCCI ? You just need our money? #IndvsWi #BoycottCricketOnTV https://t.co/fZQQYT1pY2 — Sreejith Suresh (@SreejithSuresh) November 21, 2019

Iam boycotting the INDvsWI series ..



Sanju Samson deserves to be in XI.

Pant got enough chances. 8/10 times he fails in both batting and wicket keeping department. Still giving chance and ignoring DK and Sanju. Huge Mistake@BCCI @SGanguly99 #SanjuSamson — Krishna Shrutarshi (@KShrutarshi) November 21, 2019

#BCCI What's so special about Rishabh Pant..?? Is he the only batsman option available out here..? He is being pampered despite repeated dismal performance. Drop pant.#SanjuSamson deserves a chance https://t.co/VDHTNo9gm2 — LIJO THOMAS (@lijoplathara) November 21, 2019

Can we know why #sanjusamson is not in T20 squad?@BCCI @SGanguly99



The guy didn't get single chance to prove himself is neglected, while @RishabhPant17 who done nothing is in squad.#IndvsWi #Bcci — Who_I$_PG (@ItsPbg) November 21, 2019

Why team management didn't select Sanju Samson ?

Last time, he was only the part of India squad not a part of Playing 11 and without watching Sanju's game, he's removed from the squad, will you plz give explanation why he's not selected for #INDvWI T20 series ?#SanjuSamson https://t.co/u4J8D7r7yG — Archie Agarwal (@_rchie0425) November 21, 2019

IND vs WI squad: Sanju Samson dropped despite stellar form

Sanju Samson has been in sublime form since the turn of the year. After a dismal IPL 2019 with the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson made most of his limited opportunities for India A, including scoring a 48-ball 91 in a rain-curtailed match against South Africa A. Sanju scored the fastest List-A double hundred and continued his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, only to be overlooked by the selectors again. With Rishabh Pant's struggles fairly evident, the selectors may have a tough time explaining Sanju Samson's omission.

