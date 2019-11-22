Sanju Samson Dropped: Kerala Wicket-keeper Reacts To India Exclusion; Netizens Wonder Why

Kerala wicket-keeper Sanju Samson was left out of India’s T20I squad announced on Thursday for upcoming home series against West Indies starting December 6.

Samson took to Twitter on Friday to respond to his exclusion and posted a ‘smiley face’ without any text. The right-hander who was in stellar form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy did not get to play a single game in the three-T20I series against Bangladesh.

Here's a look at Samson's Tweet

😊 — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) November 22, 2019

With Virat Kohli's return to the side, Samson has been left out. Manish Pandey gets a longer run in the T20I side. The selectors have once again shown faith in Rishabh Pant despite his dismal performances in the recent past.

He has scored 112 runs from four games he played for Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019. The Rajasthan Royals star batsman last played a T20I in 2015 against Zimbabwe batting at No.7 and scoring 19 runs from 24 deliveries.

His fans tried to guess what he might be implying through his Tweet and came to support the Kerala wicket-keeper. Let us have a look at a few Tweets.

You are a champ..Keep training..Keep moving champ ❤️ — Hari Shankar S (@mailtoharishan1) November 22, 2019

Wicketkeeper place in indian team to sanju - pic.twitter.com/rrzRQVG171 — बंजारा (@tripylekhak) November 22, 2019

India Squad for T20Is

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India Squad for ODIs

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

