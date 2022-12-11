Sanju Samson Gets Offer From Ireland Board To Represent Their Country, Here's What He Did

Even though Sanju Samson has put in some reliable performances over the previous several months, he has not been a regular feature in the Indian cricket team. Fans regularly criticise the Indian team management for not giving Samson an opportunity as a result of his ongoing exclusion from the squad. Meanwhile, reports have emerged suggesting that the Ireland Cricket Board recently offered Samson a place in its team.

Reports suggest that the Ireland board promised Samson that he would feature in all matches should he shift to the country to pursue his cricketing career. Samson, however, rejected the offer saying that he wants to represent India and could never imagine playing for another country at the international level. The 28-year-old would have had to cut all links to the BCCI and the Indian Premier League had he accepted the offer.

Samson's constant exclusion from India team

Samson was not included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. He was also ignored for the Asia Cup 2022. Recently, Samson failed to make it to the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. He was included in the squad for the ODI series against New Zealand but did not get a chance to play in any of those matches.

Samson seemed to be hitting well during the three-match ODI series against South Africa. He almost brought India the victory in the opening ODI, which the Men in Blue narrowly lost. Samson helped India get closer to winning the game with an unbroken 86 runs, but his efforts were unsuccessful because India lost by nine runs. He scored an unbeaten 30 and 2 runs in the following two One-Day Internationals against South Africa, respectively. India prevailed 2-1 to win the series.

