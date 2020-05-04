Sanju Samson Explains Why It Is Impossible For Anyone To Fill In MS Dhoni's Shoes

Sanju Samson recently explained what makes the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni 'unique' and that nobody can fill his shoes. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game after India's heartbreaking loss in the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand at Manchester in July last year. It remains to be seen what decision he will be taking on his international career.

'Just cannot copy him': Sanju Samson

During a recent interaction, Samson went on to say that he feels emotional whenever he talks about MS Dhoni as he was a person who had come from a small town Jharkhand and then went on to become India's greatest captain ever. The young stumper then mentioned that one tends to observe MSD's game and then try to copy him but fail. He also added that no one can copy him or get into his shoes.

Recalling that dream moment of playing under Mahi's captaincy, the Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman said that he had actually dreamt of the veteran keeper captaining the team and changing the field around and while he was standing at the slips, Dhoni told him 'Sanju wahan ja' and when the 2011 World Cup-winning captain had stepped down from captaincy after a few days, Kerala cricketer wondered how his dream would come true.

But as luck would have it, the former skipper obliged to lead India A against England and when Samson was indeed standing in the slips, Dhoni 'Sanju udhar ja'. At that moment, the youngster felt like telling MS that he had dreamt about the exact same thing just to bring a smile on the legendary player's face.

Dhoni & Samson in IPL 2020

While MS Dhoni was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, Sanju Samson was retained by the Rajasthan Royals in this edition of the tournament that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic. Samson was last seen in action at the highest level during India's limited-overs series against New Zealand.