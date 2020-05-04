Suresh Raina Compares Sachin Tendulkar To Messi; Credits The Indian Great For 2011 WC Win

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has drawn a comparison between legendary Sachin Tendulkar and one of the greatest names in the world of football, Lionel Messi. Raina revealed that he is a big fan of the Barcelona footballer and added that he is similar to Sachin Tendulkar as both of them are very good when it comes to taking care of people around them, adding, that in sports you need to be really humble.

Messi, who captains Barcelona and Argentina, has earned several accolades including winning the prestigious Balon D'Or multiple times and has been widely regarded as the 'Greatest Player of All Time.' Raina also said that one might be the number one player in the world but their legacy is very important. "You need to show gratitude to everyone," he said in a Facebook live session.

Recollecting India's World Cup-winning campaign in 2011, Raina revealed that Sachin Tendulkar took care of the entire team during the tournament. The middle-order batsman remarked that Tendulkar was like a 'second-coach' for the team and it is because of him that India won the World Cup. "He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that," said Raina.

Raina heaps praise on Pant

Recently, Suresh Raina lauded attacking batting skills of young Rishabh Pant and also labelled him a 'top cricketer.' He further stated that the youngster’s batting is as “dominant” as former Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Suresh Raina also compared Rishabh Pant’s flick shots to that of Rahul Dravid. This comes as a big compliment for Pant, who is struggling to find a regular spot in all three formats of the game for India, despite his talent being lauded by many like Raina.

