Sanju Samson Picks KKR's Sunil Narine As Toughest Bowler Of All-time In IPL Cricket

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is one of the brightest cricketing talents in the country. Sanju Samson has got a very few opportunities at the international level despite performing consistently in the domestic circuit as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Kerala batsman hasn't been able to capitalize on the limited opportunities that he has got.

Sanju Samson names the toughest bowlers he has faced in the IPL

The Rajasthan Royals star came into limelight when he became the youngest player to score a fifty in IPL in 2013 until his teammate at Rajasthan Royals, Riyan Parag broke the record last year. Recently, Sanju Samson got opportunities to play for India after four years against Sri Lanka and New Zealand but he couldn't create much of an impact.

Sanju Samson has been playing IPL for quite some time now. Therefore, Sanju Samson has faced a lot of world-class bowlers. Now, in a recent interview, Sanju Samson revealed which bowler has he found the toughest to face.

Speaking to Manorama Online, Sanju Samson took the name of KKR star bowler Sunil Narine as the toughest bowler he has faced in the IPL. Sanju Samson said although he has played well against him in the IPL, he is an exceptional bowler.

The answer doesn't come as a surprise as Sunil Narine is one of the best bowlers in the history of the IPL. Over the years, Sunil Narine has managed to deceive batsmen with his variations and trickery. Sunil Narine has grabbed 122 wickets in 110 matches. Narine has been the key in KKR winning two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to start on March 29, was postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with the lockdown in India extended till May 3, the chances of IPL 2020 happening looks next to impossible.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAJASTHAN ROYALS TWITTER