KKR Star Eoin Morgan Reveals Secret Behind Controlling Himself From Playing Reverse Sweep

England's ODI and T20I captain Eoin Morgan is not a new name in the IPL. The English batsman had played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab during his various stints since 2010. Although Morgan was never able to establish himself in the IPL, his stocks have risen since leading the England side to its first-ever World Cup win. In the IPL 2020 Auction, KKR bought Eoin Morgan back for a whopping ₹5.25 crore.

KKR star Eoin Morgan reveals the secret behind his reverse sweep

A staple shot of Morgan's gameplay in the last decade has been the reverse sweep. Morgan was one of the early adopters of the shot in modern day cricket and has demonstrated it on numerous occasions over the years. On an episode of Knights Unplugged, Morgan revealed the origins of his reverse sweep and how he got so good at it. In his teens, Morgan joined the Middlesex club in London whose home ground is the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Morgan mentioned how the straight boundaries at Lord's were very long and the square boundaries were comparitively easier to conquer. Therefore, to ease his ability to score, Eoin Morgan included the reverse sweep in his arsenal. Morgan also explained how playing the shot is not as easy as it was before as opposition is now vary to it and often sets fields to contain the shot.

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan son and return to KKR

Eoin Morgan and his wife gave birth to his son, Leo Louis Oliver Morgan, last month. Here is a photo of Eoin Morgan son.

Eoin Morgan was supposed to join the KKR camp under Dinesh Karthik in the IPL 2020. Some of the other players who were set to join the team were Pat Cummins, Tom Banton and Varun Chakaravarthy. The IPL 2020 has been currently suspended by the BCCI because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

