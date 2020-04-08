KKR Coach Brendon McCullum's Net Worth, Salary And Life After Retirement From Cricket

Former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum during his career was regarded as one of the most attacking batsmen in the game. In the very first game of the IPL, Brendon McCullum smashed a mammoth 158* for KKR which was the highest T20 score for a long time before Chris Gayle surpassed that mark in 2013. The former wicketkeeper-batsman now serves as the coach of KKR and will be in the dugout in IPL 2020, subject to the tournament taking place. Here is a look at Brendon McCullum IPL salary and Brendon McCullum net worth.

Brendon McCullum IPL salary: KKR coach Brendon McCullum net worth

It is difficult to ascertain Brendon McCullum's present net worth considering his retirement from the game. Brendon McCullum played in the IPL for 10 seasons since the tournament's inception in 2008. In his entire IPL career, the Brendon McCullum IPL salary figure stands at a mammoth ₹39.84 crore ($52,39,982) according to insidesport.co. The former KKR batsman is involved in CricHQ, a digital platform for sport along with former teammate Stephen Fleming.

As of 2016, Brendon McCullum's net worth stood at $5 million approximately according to networthier.com. In the same year, McCullum shifted his house. Selling his previous mansion earned him $3.5 million as per stuff.co.nz. At present, the former Kiwi skipper is running a horse racing business in his new hometown of Matamata called Vermair.

Brendon McCullum IPL salary: Brendon McCullum's career post-retirement and KKR coaching stint

Brendon McCullum was one of the most popular figures in cricket during his playing days. The New Zealander announced his retirement from international cricket but continued to play franchise cricket across the globe until 2019. The former KKR star turned broadcaster for the IPL post his 2018, and also serves as a TV presenter for international matches. McCullum was announced as the head coach of KKR and Trinbago Knight Riders in 2019. The IPL 2020 was slated to be McCullum's first stint as a coach but the tournament stands postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

