Appoint Captain: BCCI Lists Out Responsibilities Of New Team India Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the opening for applications for the one vacant post of a member in the men's selection committee. The position has remained unoccupied since February. The current members of the committee include Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath, and interim chairperson Shiv Sundar Das, who assumed the role after former chair Chetan Sharma resigned following a sting operation.

To be eligible for the position, candidates must have played international or domestic cricket for India

Additionally, candidates should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago in order to apply

Individuals who have served as members of any Cricket Committee for five years are not eligible

Main responsibilities of the selection committee member

The role of a member of the men's selection committee is multifaceted and crucial in shaping the Indian cricket team. The primary responsibility is to select the best possible team through fair and transparent means. This involves meticulous planning and preparation to develop a strong bench strength for the Senior National team. Attending team meetings, traveling to watch domestic and international matches, and providing evaluation reports to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis are integral aspects of the role.

The committee member is also tasked with addressing the media regarding team selection under the guidance of BCCI. Additionally, appointing the captain for each format and adhering to the rules and regulations of BCCI are essential duties. Overall, this position carries immense significance in the team's success and requires a thorough understanding of the game, strategic decision-making, and effective communication skills.

Following the complete overhaul of the selection panel after the T20 World Cup in November, Chetan Sharma was re-appointed in January. However, during a sting operation, Sharma was allegedly heard suggesting that Indian players were using injections to maintain their fitness. He also claimed that Hardik Pandya, who has been leading India in T20Is since the T20 World Cup, frequently visited his house.

