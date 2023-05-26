'I couldn't digest that': Sreesanth reveals when Sanju Samson openly defied Sunil Gavaskar

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals had to face a disappointing exit from the Indian Premier League 2023 after a good start. The team lost their winning momentum in between and the franchise could only reach till 14 points, which was not enough for qualification. Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth expressed his dissatisfaction over the RR skipper for not following the advice that he received from the former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar during the IPL 2023.

S Sreesanth not happy with Sanju Samson

While speaking on Star Sports, S Sreesanth said, "Gavaskar sir told him, 'Give yourself at least 10 balls. Read the wicket. We know you have got a lot of talent, even if you have 0 runs in 12 balls, you can score 50 runs in 25.' When RR lost in one of their last matches in the league stage, Sanju said, 'No, that's my style of play.' I couldn't digest it."

READ MORE: MI vs GT IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

S Sreesanth also said that he had suggested Sanju Samson play first-class cricket and not the Indian Premier League. “I support Sanju. In the past 4-5 years, when I see him as a cricketer, I’ve always told him to perform in first-class cricket, not just IPL. Produce consistent performances. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant — both were and still are ahead of him. Pant is not there, but he will make a comeback. I met him recently, he firmly believes he can come back within 6-to-8 months. But in this IPL, the way Sanju got out in 2-3 matches straight, " S Sreesanth said.

The Rajasthan Royals finished in the sixth position in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table and had 14 points from seven matches. The team started off the tournament very well, but unfortunately, they could not continue their winning pace. Sanju Samson also had an average season with the bat. In the 14 games, where he scored 362 runs at an average of 29.23, his highest score was 66* in IPL 2023.

READ MORE: IPL Broadcasters Make Epic Goofup; Spinner's Name Flashed Over Sanju Samson During Toss

Getting to the IPL 2023 playoffs, the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash against each other in Qualifier 2, and the winner of the game will meet the Chennai Super Kings in the final to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28, 2023.