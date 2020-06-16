Saqlain Mushtaq Picks Kuldeep Yadav As The Best Spinner In Limited-overs Cricket

Saqlain Mustaq has come forward and heaped praises on the young spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has been one of Team India's best spinners in modern-day cricket. He along with Yuzvendra Chahal fondly known as 'KulCha' have won a lot of matches for India in the limited-overs format ever since the two have been bowling in tandem after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

'Has done really well': Saqlain Mushtaq

While speaking to a Pakistani cricket news website, Saqlain went on to say that in shorter formats, the Chinaman bowler has done really well. He then mentioned that personally he likes Yadav a lot as he has got a big heart. The Pakistani spin legend then added that he has spoken to the left-arm spinner a few times as well and he seems to be a well-educated cricketer.

Kuldeep also boasts of having registered two hat-tricks in the 50-overs format. The first one had come against the five-time world champions Australia in September 2017 and the second one had come against West Indies in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has been retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

'Nathan Lyon is the best Test spinner': Saqlain Mushtaq

Earlier, Mushtaq went on to say in the longer version, he reckons that Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world as he has performed against the majority of the top sides including India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, he also mentioned that Ashwin is a good bowler as well but in home conditions.

Lyon has 390 scalps in 96 Test matches that he has featured in while Ashwin has picked up 365 wickets in 71 matches that he has played so far. Last year, the Tamil Nadu cricketer had also equaled Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of being the fastest to take 350 wickets in the game's longest format.

When it comes to the away performances of both the champion spinners, Lyon scores over Ashwin here as well. Ravi Ashwin has 111 wickets in 28 away Tests while his Australian counterpart has picked 184 wickets in 44 matches that have been played away from home.

