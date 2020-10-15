Why Is Sara Tendulkar Named As 'Shubman Gill's Wife' On Google Search?

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's dating rumours do not seem to end anytime soon. The two have constantly been in the news for their presence on each other's social media accounts. However, in another recent development, it has been discovered that when one goes to Google and searches 'Shubman Gill wife', they get Sara Tendulkar as the answer.

Google Search shows Sara Tendulkar as Shubman Gill wife

However, this is not the truth and rather, is just a goof-up by the search engine. The rumours of Shubman Gill dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Neither Shubman Gill nor Sara Tendulkar has confirmed the status of their relationship. But if their social media activities are anything to go by, it seems like the two have been struck by Cupid.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar raised a lot of eyebrows when she posted a special Instagram story for rumoured beau Shubman Gill. The 23-year-old had applauded Shubman Gill for his outstanding fielding efforts in a Dream11 IPL 2020 match. In fact, last year, Hardik Pandya was seen teasing Shubman Gill with Sara Tendulkar's name. Shubman Gill had posted a picture in which he can be seen standing beside his new car. The Kolkata batsman was understandably proud of his possession as seen in the post.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar congratulated Gill for the new vehicle, followed by a heart emoji. Gill was quick to reply to Sara Tendulkar's message by thanking her and he too ended his message with a heart sign. Hardik Pandya jumped in the conversation to tease Shubman Gill and told the youngster 'Most welcome' from Sara Tendulkar’s end.

This is not the first time that Google has made such an error. Recently, in another major slip up by the search engine, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was shown as the result of Rashid Khan's wife. The error was caused after Rashid Khan's Instagram session where he had named Anushka Sharma as his favourite actor.

Sara Tendulkar celebrates 23rd birthday

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday, October 12. Despite being the daughter of such a legendary cricketer and a household name since her childhood, Sara Tendulkar has carved a niche for herself on social media with her impeccable fashion sense that has left fans in awe of her.

She enjoys a fan following that could give any star kid a run for their money. Sara Tendulkar, who turned 23 on Monday, has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Sara Tendulkar is a graduate in Medicine from the University College of London. She is known to garner attention from media attention for her fashionable outfits and social media posts.

