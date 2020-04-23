Parthiv Patel Reveals Sourav Ganguly's Advice That Makes Him Hopeful For India Comeback

Seasoned campaigner Parthiv Patel made his international debut in 2002 at 17 years of age. So far, the cricketer has represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20Is. Quite recently, Parthiv Patel opened up about his competition with India’s first-choice wicketkeeper MS Dhoni and revealed that he was immensely disappointed when he was left out of the Indian squad for the 2007-08 tour of Australia.

Parthiv Patel expresses hope of a Team India comeback

In an appearance on a YouTube show ‘Cow Corner Chronicles’, Parthiv Patel recalled an advice given to him by former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly. Patel said that he once bumped onto Sourav Ganguly at an airport where the latter asked him how was his recent Ranji Trophy season. While the Gujarat captain confidently responded by saying that he had scored over 700 runs in the competition, the batting icon was quick to downplay Patel’s achievement by saying that it’s something he usually does. The wicketkeeper then recalled Sourav Ganguly’s advice of getting everybody’s attention by scoring more runs and by winning trophies for his team instead.

Parthiv Patel later added that because of Sourav Ganguly’s advice, he has “still not given up hopes” of making a return into the Indian team. The 35-year old stated that he likes to be on the field, which itself is a big motivation. Parthiv Patel last represented India in the 2018 Johannesburg Test against South Africa.

Parthiv Patel is a part of RCB in the IPL 2020

During the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading window, Parthiv Patel was one of the 13 cricketers to be retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. The franchise retained the cricketer for US$223,485 (₹1.7 crore). The wicketkeeper has been part of the Virat Kohli-led RCB side since IPL 2018.

