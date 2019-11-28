Pakistan took some bold decisions post their World Cup debacle and a humiliating T20I series whitewash to a second-string Sri Lankan side at home. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed faced the axe along with coach Mickey Arthur. Sarfaraz then returned to domestic cricket to rediscover his touch and it seems like the former skipper has finally hit the ground running. Sarfaraz Ahmed scored his first first-class century in five years in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Aus vs Pak Test: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to domestic cricket after axe

Sarfaraz Ahmed returned to play for Sindh after being axed from the squad for Aus vs Pak 2019 Test and T20I squad. Playing for Singh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (Pakistan’s domestic first-class competition), the wicketkeeper-batsman scored a scintillating hundred to guide them to a competitive total. Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a 174-ball 131 which was laced with 13 hits to the fence. He combined with another out of favour batsman Fawad Alam and the duo stitched together a 278-run partnership for the 5th wicket. Fawad Alam became the second-fastest Pakistani to 12,000 first-class runs, en-route his double hundred.

Aus vs Pak Test: Sarfaraz Ahmed scores a first-class hundred after 5 years

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s century was his first first-class ton in 5 years and his 11th overall. The last time Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a century was against New Zealand in November 2014. Sarfaraz’s century helped Sindh amass 486 in reply to Western Punjab’s 517. Sindh were comfortable at 428/4, but Southern Punjab’s Bilawal Bhatti triggered a collapse and Sindh lost their last 6 wickets for 58 runs.

Aus vs Pak Test: Mohammad Rizwan shows promise

Pakistan take on Australia in the 2nd Test at Brisbane on Friday. Pakistan slipped to a humiliating defeat in the first test, losing the game by an innings and 5 runs despite Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s heroics. Mohammad Rizwan, who was drafted in as Sarfaraz Ahmed’s replacement for the Aus vs Pak 2019 squads, made telling contributions in both innings.

