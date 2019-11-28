Sanju Samson Downplays Consistency, Prefers Playing The Occasional Match Winning Innings

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been handed a second chance after he was drafted into the Indian national side for the upcoming home T20I series against the West Indies. He took the place of Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his left knee during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Samson has scored 112 runs from four matches in the tournament. The Men in Blue are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies.

Sanju Samson: Consistency in my batting won't win my team matches

Samson, in a recent interview with a leading Indian media daily, said that he liked to keep things as simple as possible and when he got the opportunity, he looked to score big. Surprisingly, he is of a firm belief that trying to be consistent adds more pressure on him, reducing his efficiency. Instead, he nows prefers to play his natural game all the more, not keeping the result in mind but looking to play score the 'daddy hundreds' the longer he is at the crease. Samson added that if he got five innings, he wanted to score big in at least one or two innings and win matches for his team.

However, Samson clarified that his view depends on the requirements of the management of whichever team he plays for. If they asked him to keep, he would do so. But he is also comfortable in the outfield to maintain the balance of the side. Being a team man matters for the Kerala prodigy all the more.

NEWS : @IamSanjuSamson named as replacement for injured Dhawan for the T20I series against West Indies.



Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery.



More details here - https://t.co/V5fixR8uoH pic.twitter.com/oBsaxVXWAz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2019

India will now play West Indies in a three-match T20I series which gets underway on December 6. It will be interesting to watch if Samson gets a chance to prove his mantle in the team. He was initially left out of India’s T20I squad that was announced recently.

The Rajasthan Royals player had taken to Twitter to respond to his exclusion. He posted a ‘smiley face’ without any text, which was observed by many fans online. The right-hander, who was in stellar form in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, did not get to play a single game in the three-T20I series against Bangladesh.

