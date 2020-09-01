Sarfaraz Ahmed 'yawns' Again During England T20I, Netizens Troll Ex-Pak Captain With Memes

The image of former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed yawning behind the stumps from last year's ODI World Cup match against India had gone viral in no time. Due to the hysterical picture, the then Pakistan captain had become a butt of several jokes, trolls and memes on social media. The 33-year-old has once again been subjected to a lot of trolls when he was spotted yawning during the second T20 International of the three-match T20 series against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Sarfaraz Ahmed trolled for yawning during second T20I

Pakistan are currently on a tour of England where they are playing in the T20I series. The visitors recently lost the three-match England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series, 0-1. Babar Azam's men are currently trailing 0-1 as well in the T20I series after they lost the second game by five wickets. The first game was called off due to unremitting rains.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been in the Pakistan squad since the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series. However, the right-hander hasn't been included in the playing XI. Sarfaraz Ahmed has warmed the bench on the entire tour and was also seen carrying drinks and shoes during the Test series for which the Pakistan management was heavily criticized.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen yawning during the final Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series and pictures of the same spread on social media like wildfire. Once again, the cricketer was seen doing the same during the second T20I against England. This, in turn, gave birth to a lot of memes as Sarfaraz Ahmed was mercilessly trolled on Twitter. Here's a look st some the best reactions.

1st cricketer who break a special record of #Yawn in all 3 formats..many many congratulations dear @SarfarazA_54 #SarfarazAhmed for this great achievement #ENGvsPAK #CWC19 #INDvsPAK Realy appriciate👏🏻 i wish nobody will break your record..my best wishes are always with you🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/9sGkCN1dkV — 🇮🇳GAURAV SONI🇮🇳 (@Imgs__7) August 31, 2020

Sarfaraz Ahmed is so me: pic.twitter.com/k4cB0hgOds — Aakash Hardasmalani (@Aakashhhh11) August 31, 2020

Sarfaraz Ahmed first cricketer to yawn in all three

formats of the Game 😀#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/w9XIIbjwUs — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul99) August 31, 2020

#ChrisGayle - First Player To Score Century In All Formats#SarfarazAhmed - First Player To Yawn In All Formats

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iYGSTW59bL — Reethik🇮🇳 (@reethikpal27) August 31, 2020

Historic moment for Pakistan cricket 💝.

Sarfaraz Khan becomes the first cricketer to yawn in all three formats👏👏.#SarfarazAhmed #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/vgwJoyJSer — Nagendra Singh Chouhan (@nagraj_nagendra) August 31, 2020

"England main level mahool hota he bhenchoo neend ati rehti he !! "

~Sarfaraz Ahmed pic.twitter.com/G5sM1ye0mx — ✈ (@hamzaalicohalic) August 30, 2020

England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India and England vs Pakistan 2020 live stream

The England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. The Eng vs Pak live streaming will begin at 10:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday. For the England vs Pakistan 2020 live scores, fans can check England Cricket's Twitter page. The ENG vs PAK T20 live scores can also be found on FanCode.

