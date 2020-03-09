SAU Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Ranji Trophy Final Details

Saurashtra will face Bengal in the Final of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The SAU vs BEN live match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Monday, March 9 at 9:30 AM IST. Jaydev Unadkat will captain Saurashtra and Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead Bengal in the SAU vs BEN live match. Here is the SAU vs BEN Dream11 prediction, SAU vs BEN Dream11 team, SAU vs BEN match prediction and all SAU vs BEN live match details.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup finale witnesses highest attendance for women's cricket match worldwide

SAU vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the SAU vs BEN Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the SAU vs BEN Playing 11 and SAU vs BEN Dream11 team will be formed.

SAU vs BEN Dream11 prediction - Saurashtra:

Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Avi Barot (wicketkeeper), Harvik Desai, Kishan Parmar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Snell Patel, Kamlesh Makvana, and Parth Bhut.

SAU vs BEN Dream11 prediction - Bengal:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Wriddhiman Saha, Ashok Dinda, Koushik Ghosh, and Boddupalli Amit.

ALSO READ | ICC launches campaign to promote women's cricket

SAU vs BEN Dream11 team: SAU vs BEN Dream11 prediction

Here is the SAU vs BEN Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Shreevats Goswami

Batsmen: Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary

All-Rounders: Chirag Jani (captain), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat (vice-captain), Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

Please keep in mind that the SAU vs BEN Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The SAU vs BEN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya calls Wasim Jaffer his favourite batsman as veteran bids adieu to cricket

SAU vs BEN Dream11 team: SAU vs BEN Match Prediction

Saurashtra qualified for the Final by beating Gujarat in the first semi-final by 92 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Sheldon Jackson, Kishan Parmar, Arpit Vasavada, and Chirag Jani. Their best bowlers were Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendarsinh Jadeja, and Chirag Jani. Bengal qualified for the Final by beating Karnataka in the second semi-final by 174 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Anustup Majumdar, Akash Deep, and Sudip Chatterjee. Their best bowlers in the match were Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, and Mukesh Kumar.

The SAU vs BEN live match can be expected to be won by Bengal, according to our SAU vs BEN match prediction.

SAU vs BEN live

The SAU vs BEN live match will be available on the Star Sports Network. On television, this match will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The match will also be available for live-streaming on Hotstar.

ALSO READ | Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer calls it a day on his cricketing career