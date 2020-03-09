SAU Vs BEN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Ranji Trophy Final Preview

Saurashtra will face Bengal in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy final on Monday, March 9 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The SAU vs BEN live match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Here are all the SAU vs BEN live streaming details, the SAU vs BEN live match pitch and weather report, and details about the SAU vs BEN live telecast in India.

SAU vs BEN live streaming details: Where to watch SAU vs BEN live match in India?

The SAU vs BEN live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. On television, the SAU vs BEN live match will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The SAU vs BEN live streaming will be on Hotstar and Jio TV. The SAU vs BEN live score and updates can also be followed on bcci.tv.

SAU vs BEN live streaming: SAU vs BEN live match pitch and weather report

In the first semi-final at Rajkot, the pitch was good for batting in the first innings but started assisting the bowler as the days went on. According to AccuWeather, Rajkot will see a high temperature of 34 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 18 degrees Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the SAU vs BEN live match.

SAU vs BEN live match: Saurashtra vs Bengal preview

Saurashtra qualified for the final by beating Gujarat in the first semi-final by 92 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Sheldon Jackson, Kishan Parmar, Arpit Vasavada, and Chirag Jani. Their best bowlers were Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendarsinh Jadeja, and Chirag Jani. Bengal qualified for the Final by beating Karnataka in the second semi-final by 174 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Anustup Majumdar, Akash Deep, and Sudip Chatterjee. Their best bowlers in the match were Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, and Mukesh Kumar. The SAU vs BEN live match, therefore, is primed to be an interesting match-up.

The SAU vs BEN live match can be expected to be won by Bengal.

