SAU Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Saurashtra will square off with Vidarbha in Elite D Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Wednesday, January 13 at the at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The SAU vs VID live streaming will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our SAU vs VID Dream11 prediction, SAU vs VID Dream11 team and SAU vs VID Dream11 top picks.

SAU vs VID live match preview

The two sides had a contrasting start to their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 campaign. While Saurashtra beat Services by three wickets, Vidarbha went down to Rajasthan by three wickets. Saurashtra, who won the Ranji Trophy last year, are being led by Jaydev Unadkat. They will look to replicate their heroics from the last edition of the Ranji Trophy and win the ongoing tournament.

On the other hand, Vidarbha may have lost their last match but their bowlers Darshan Nalkande and Akshay Wakhare gave a tough fight and made life difficult for batsmen. Their batsmen will need to step up to the occasion if they are to have any chance of beating a formidable Saurashtra side. Both sides are filled with some talented players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

SAU vs VID squads

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Harvik Desai (Wicket-keeper), Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Chauhan, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Himalaya Barad, Divyaraj Chauhan

Vidarbha: Ganesh Sathish (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (Wicket-keeper), Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Rushabh Rathod, Siddhesh Wath, Akshay Wadkar, Yash Thakur, Mohit Kale, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Rathod

Top picks for SAU vs VID playing 11

Jaydev Undakat

Harvik Desai

Darshan Nalkande

Akshay Wakhare

SAU vs VID Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Harvik Desai

Batsmen: Arpit Vasavada, Ganesh Sathish, Apoorv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath

All-Rounders: Akshay Karnewar (Vice-Captain), Chetan Sakariya, Chirag Jani

Bowlers: Darshan Nalkande, Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Akshay Wakhare

SAU vs VID match prediction

According to our SAU vs VID match prediction, Saurashtra will win this match.

Note: The SAU vs VID Dream11 prediction and SAU vs VID Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAU vs VID Dream11 team and SAU vs VID Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

