Ishant Sharma Set To Make Comeback In Shikhar Dhawan's Delhi Team In January 2021

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has had a tough last three months. The right-arm speedster suffered an abdominal muscle tear during the Dream11 IPL 2020 which ruled him out of the rest of the tournament. Ishant was then supposed to feature in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, however, he failed to recover in time and subsequently missed the series.

Ishant Sharma all set to make a return to competitive cricket

According to a PTI report, Ishant has been named in the Delhi squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2021 where the 32-year old will be playing under Shikhar Dhawan. Ishant recently underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, however, the BCCI held him back from the Australian tour to ensure that he is absolutely fit and ready in the long-term as India are scheduled to play a four-match Test series against England at home.

Delhi's squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2021 also includes former Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand who has returned to Delhi after leading Uttarakhand last season. The BCCI had to postpone the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to January 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is set to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31.

Suresh Raina to play for Uttar Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to play for his home state Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled to take place in January next year. Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August but the World Cup-winning cricketer will continue to play domestic cricket for his native state, Uttar Pradesh and in the Indian Premier League.

Raina took to Twitter and posted images of his training in the nets as he announced about his participation in the tournament. Even though the 34-year-old left-handed batsman hasn't played competitive cricket for the past year, he has been training hard in the gym and keeping himself fit for the upcoming domestic season.

