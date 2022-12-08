‘Scans, Stitches & Injections’: How Rohit Sharma Almost Scripted An Epic ODI Win For India

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka concluded on Wednesday with the hosts claiming another close victory, which also handed them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Early in the first innings of the match, India lost their captain Rohit Sharma to a serious injury on his thumb.

However, the skipper displayed immense sportsmanship and determination to still come out to bat in order to save the game.

Watch: Rohit Sharma hits 51* at a strike rate of 182.14 despite battling injury

Incredible scenes were witnessed in the second innings of the game at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium when Shardul Thakur’s wicket in the 43rd over, reduced India to 207/7 in their pursuit of the 272 runs target. What followed next almost took India through to victory, as the skipper took matters into his own hands and came out to rescue India, despite battling a serious injury. He went on to score an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 28 balls but India fell short of the target by five runs.

India captain Rohit Sharma came out to bat despite stitches on his hand

During the post-match press conference, Indian coach Rahul Dravid revealed important details about the captain’s injury and said, “Rohit Sharma went to hospital, stitches in his hand, couple of injections - credit to him, he was so determined”. The head coach went on to add that Rohit will miss the 3rd ODI as he will fly back to Mumbai, in order to consult an expert. Meanwhile, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also shed light on Rohit’s heroic innings amid his injury and revealed a trick that could have earned India the victory.

Speaking with the official broadcaster of India vs Bangladesh series, Gavaskar said, "In hindsight you can say that why did he not come to bat earlier. If he could have come out to bat at number 9, he should have come out to bat at number 7”. The former skipper added that Rohit coming in early might have led to Axar Patel batting more sensibly and not getting out while looking for big shots.

It is noteworthy that Rohit was the third-highest run scorer for India in the match, after Shreyas Iyer and Axar. While Iyer hit 82 runs off 102 balls after hitting six fours and three sixes, Axar played a run-a-ball knock of 56 runs with the help of two fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma hit three fours and five sixes during his half-century knock at a strike rate of 182.14.