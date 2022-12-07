Virat Kohli's Wait For 2 Massive ODI Feats Continues As He Loses Wicket Cheaply In 2nd ODI

Former India captain Virat Kohli was on the verge of achieving two major milestones in the ongoing ODI match against Bangladesh, however, he will now have to wait after being dismissed for 5 off 6 balls. Before coming into the match, Kohli was just 21 runs away from becoming the second batsman in the history of the format to complete 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh. Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara was the first batter to achieve the feat in Bangladesh. Sangakkara scored 1045 ODI runs in 21 matches that he played in the country.

Kohli has 984 runs in 18 matches and is now just 16 runs away from becoming the second batter to score 1000 or more ODI runs in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Kohli is also on the brink of equalling a record held by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Australian legend Ricky Ponting, Sri Lanka's Aravinda de Silva, and Arjuna Ranatunga. If Kohli reaches the 1000-run milestone in Bangladesh in the third ODI match, he will become the fifth batter to score 1000 or more runs in three countries away from home.

Kohli is part of the Indian playing XI that is competing against Bangladesh in the ongoing 2nd ODI match at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat first. Bangladesh scored 271/7 in 50 overs courtesy of an impressive knock from Mehidy Hasan, who scored his maiden ODI ton. Hasan remained unbeaten at 100 off 83 balls to help his side recover from a shaky start and put on a respectable total on the board.

India vs Bangladesh: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh's Playing XI: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Image: AP