Rohit Braves Injury But No-run 48th Over Results In India's Defeat; Netizens Share Memes

India battled hard in the second match on Wednesday and came close to tying the ongoing three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh triumphed by 5 runs to upset India and take a 2-0 lead in the contest. The home team successfully held the Men in Blue to a total of 266/9 in 50 overs, preventing them from reaching the target of 272 runs. The game's unexpected turn came in the 48th over, which ended up being a maiden and cost India the crucial match.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were the first two Indian wickets to go, but Shreyas Iyer soon steadied the ship for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Washington Sundar and KL Rahul were also dismissed for low scores but India were able to recover from the shaky start thanks to a 107-run partnership between Iyer and Axar Patel. Iyer was eventually removed for 82 off 102 balls, and Patel was also dismissed for 56 off 56 balls a few overs later.

Despite missing most of the game owing to a thumb injury, Rohit Sharma was forced to enter the crease when a few more wickets fell in the space of four overs. Sharma showed his class by starting to score with a higher strike rate when he had only tailenders to back him. Mohammed Siraj was at the other end, but considering Sharma's batting skills, all hopes were pinned on him.

However, Mustafizur Rahman's 48th over went for a maiden, leading to Bangladesh's humbling victory over India. Mohammed Siraj was at the receiving end, failing to score even one run in the over. In the subsequent overs, Sharma made an effort to make up for the loss by hitting three sixes and two boundaries, but in vain as India lost by a slim margin of 5 runs. India would have had the opportunity to win the game and save the series had Siraj scored runs in the 48th over or given the strike to Sharma.

Netizens share memes & jokes

Sharma finished with an unbeaten score of 51 off 28 balls, including three boundaries and five sixes. Meanwhile, netizens have flooded social media with memes and jokes about the 48th over that went for a maiden and cost India the game. People are also praising Rohit Sharma for playing an impressive knock despite being injured. Here's a compilation of hilarious posts going viral on Twitter.

Siraj facing that Fizz over pic.twitter.com/Y7z2PwAbSq — best girl (@awkdipti) December 7, 2022

Indian Fans criticising Siraj the bowler for poor batting



Meanwhile- #indvsbang pic.twitter.com/dBzn7Glizj — Saif Shaikh (@saifs_99) December 7, 2022

Siraj delivers a maiden 48th over...but with the Bat. pic.twitter.com/kJJT8EW0Au — El Niño 🇧🇷 (@suppandiiii) December 7, 2022

Earlier in the match, Mehidy Hasan scored his maiden ODI ton to help Bangladesh recover from a poor start. He was backed by Mahmudullah, who scored 77 off 96 balls. The duo helped Bangladesh score 271/7 in 50 overs. Washington Sundar picked a three-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik scalped two wickets each. The third ODI between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 10. India will look for a consolation win in the already-lost series.

Image: Twitter/BCCI