'Scrap IPL 2020 At The Earliest': Bombay Activist Writes To BCCI, ICC As COVID Risk Looms

With the COVID threat looming over the upcoming IPL 2020 edition in the UAE, a Bombay-based social activist has written to the BCCI, ICC and other countries cricket board's to scrap the T20 league this year. In a 23-point letter, the social activist, identified as Ravi Nair, has stated that the approval for the IPL was given without keeping the safety and well-being of Indian national players, hence threatening their 'rights and constitutional guarantees'. The notice comes just two days after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings tested COVID-19 positive. The infected personnel includes two Indian players as well.

Citing the postponement of Tokyo Olympics and the T20 World Cup in Australia, the notice remarked that the Indian government has 'exhibited keenness in a brash display of extravagant sport,' adding that the IPL itself is not conducted in 'national interest'. "It is an incorrect perception that Indians are desperately waiting for cricketing entertainment, while millions are out of work, starving for food, education and health care across India especially in the villages in rural India," the notice read.

Furthermore, the notice stated, "In order to escape healthy criticism of allowing IPL - XIII Edition, the venue for the IPL is shifted to UAE. This in no way guarantees the safety of the players at all. Especially as UAE has reported 400 cases, this week on 23/08/2020."

BCCI assures of stringent safety protocols

The BCCI on Saturday, confirmed that 13 personnel have been infected with the virus including two players. The BCCI has also informed that a total of 1988 RT-PCR Tests have been conducted between August 20-28 and that all affected personnel and their close contacts are 'asymptomatic' and have been isolated.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE. Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme. Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff," the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. Recently, Dream11 acquired the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 220 crore after Vivo's exit. This year's edition will also feature COVID replacements that have been allowed by the governing body in view of the pandemic.

