Sehwag, Ashwin Laud Thakur-Sundar's 'resilience' After Duo's Successful Play In Gabba

After the dynamic partnership of Shardul Thakur and Sundar Washington helped the Men in Blue reduce a massive portion of their deficit in the ongoing Test at Gabba, Indian cricketers were all praise for the middle-order duo.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the 'resilience' of Thakur and Washington with a quirky pun- 'Gabba Yabba', a reference to famous Australian SCG heckler Stephen Harold Gascoigne, also known as 'Yabba'.

Gabba “Yabba”!! 🙏🙏🙏 what resilience that was from @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard . 👏👏👏👏🥰. Nothing can beat Test 🏏 and Sri Lanka continue to throw back some punches at Galle! @RusselArnold69 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the duo's play also drew in praise from former Indian Indian vice-captain Virendra Sehwag who called their partnership 'brilliant' with his own take at the Gabba Test saying 'Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys.'

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys.



Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur. pic.twitter.com/NouAYYFyN4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Shardul Thakur-Washington Sundar's partnership

The Australians had managed to dismiss the entire top order after notching up 369 in the first innings, setting their eyes on a massive lead. However, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched a crucial partnership on Day 3 of the series-deciding fourth Test match at Gabba, Brisbane. Helping India reduce the deficit below 100 runs, the duo carried Team India to a remarkable comeback with an innings reviving partnership of 123 runs.

The Mumbai pacer ended up scoring 67 runs, off 119 deliveries, smashing nine fours and one maximum before being castled by Pat Cummins. While the southpaw scored 62 off 144 deliveries, scoring seven fours and one six, before being dismissed by Starc. India now falls short of just 33 runs from taking the lead in the first innings.

On the third day of the ongoing Test, Australia had fielded Josh Hazlewood who bagged a fifer, leaving Team India all out for 336 runs. The series is currently tied 1-1 and India needs only a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

