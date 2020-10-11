Feel Sad For Chennai Fans: Virender Sehwag Lauds Extra Special Kohli And His 'only 5 Dots'

On Saturday, former India opener Virender Sehwag expressed distress over Chennai's performance after the three-time champions lost to Bangalore. Bangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs in the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat was the fifth defeat for Chennai in seven games and at this moment it looks like they need to win the remainder of their fixtures in order to keep their Playoffs streak intact.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag said that he feels sad for the fans of the Dhoni-led side, adding that Chennai was once a team that fought till the end but that has not been the case this year. Sehwag further lavished praises over Virat Kohli, who hit an unbeaten 90, and said that other batsmen can accord from him on how not to get bogged down under pressure.

Feel sad for Chennai fans.

This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late.

Kohli was extra special today. Many batsmen can learn how to not get bogged down,played only 5 dots#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/9AKFBan6F0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2020

READ: IPL 2020: Kohli terms Bangalore's win over Chennai as one of their 'complete performances'

READ: Kolkata's Sunil Narine reported for suspect action, could face ban from Dream11 IPL 2020

Kohli Terms Bangalore's Win Over Chennai As One Of Their 'complete Performances'

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli labelled his team's performance against southern rivals Chennai as one of their most complete performances. Bangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs in the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Kohli's unbeaten 90 powered the three-time finalists to a competitive total of 169/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, the three-time champions' run chase was not up to the mark as they were playing a catch-up game after having lost early wickets as the asking rate kept on getting steeper. Ambati Rayudu top-scored with 42 as the former champions were restricted to 132/8. Kohli was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his stellar knock.

"It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half. From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch. Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum," said Kohli during the post-match session.

READ: NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, National T20 Cup game preview

READ: IPL 2020: Chennai fans yearn for Suresh Raina's return as MS Dhoni & co search for answers

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.