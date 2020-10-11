NOR Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Northern cricket team will square off against Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup. The match will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Here is the NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, NOR vs SOP Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020
Time: 3.30 pm IST
Top three bowlers after eight matches of the #NationalT20Cup— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2020
🥇Haris Rauf - 8 wickets, Avg 10.25, SR 9.0
🥈Musa Khan - 7 wickets, Avg 11.28, SR 10.2
🥉Shaheen Shah Afridi - 7 wickets, Avg 13.71, SR 10.2#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Q5qIJAwuFA
Northern cricket team have been in scintillating form this season. They lead the National T20 Cup charts with 10 points, courtesy of five victories in six games as yet. They suffered their first defeat of the competition in the previous game, losing out on the tie against Central Punjab. Meanwhile, Southern Punjab are placed sixth in the competition with two points in six games. After a four-game losing streak, Southern Punjab bagged thier first victory of the competition against Sindh in the previous game.
Northern cricket team: Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Musa, Raja Farzan, Rohail Nazir (w), Shadab Khan (c), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik
Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).
Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf
Batsmen: Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, Haider Ali, Umar Amin
All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Mohammad Abbas, Ali Shafiq, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa
Northern Cricket team: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim
Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood
Considering the recent run of form in the competition, Northern cricket team are the clear favourites ahead of Southern Punjab.
