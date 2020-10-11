NOR Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Game Preview

Northern cricket team will square off against Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup. The match will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Here is the NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, NOR vs SOP Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

NOR vs SOP live: NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

NOR vs SOP live: NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction and preview

Top three bowlers after eight matches of the #NationalT20Cup



🥇Haris Rauf - 8 wickets, Avg 10.25, SR 9.0



🥈Musa Khan - 7 wickets, Avg 11.28, SR 10.2



🥉Shaheen Shah Afridi - 7 wickets, Avg 13.71, SR 10.2#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Q5qIJAwuFA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2020

Northern cricket team have been in scintillating form this season. They lead the National T20 Cup charts with 10 points, courtesy of five victories in six games as yet. They suffered their first defeat of the competition in the previous game, losing out on the tie against Central Punjab. Meanwhile, Southern Punjab are placed sixth in the competition with two points in six games. After a four-game losing streak, Southern Punjab bagged thier first victory of the competition against Sindh in the previous game.

NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SOP Dream11 team news

Northern cricket team: Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Musa, Raja Farzan, Rohail Nazir (w), Shadab Khan (c), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SOP playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, Haider Ali, Umar Amin

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Abbas, Ali Shafiq, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa

NOR vs SOP live: NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction and top picks

Northern Cricket team: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim

Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood

NOR vs SOP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form in the competition, Northern cricket team are the clear favourites ahead of Southern Punjab.

Note: The NOR vs SOP match prediction is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs SOP playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: PCB Twitter

