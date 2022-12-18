Sehwag Takes Savage Dig After AUS Vs SA Test Ends In 2 Days: 'Had It Happened In India'

Former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday to reveal his thoughts on the first Test match between Australia and South Africa at the iconic Gabba Stadium. The Indian cricket stalwart brutally lashed out at Australia after the match concluded within just two days of play. It is pertinent to mention that the Australia vs South Africa, Gabba Test ended in a six-wicket victory for Australia after successfully chasing down a fourth-innings target of 35 runs.

Meanwhile, taking a brutal dig at the Aussies, the former cricketer mentioned that the cricketing world would have labeled it the end of Test cricket if this would have happened in India. “142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling. #AUSvSA,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Australia win Gabba Test against South Africa on Day 2: As it happened

Batting first at Gabba, South Africa folded on 152 runs in the first innings as Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc contributed with the best contributions of three wickets each. In the second innings, Australia managed to score 218 runs, while Kagiso Rabada displayed his magic and returned with the figures of 4/76. Travis Head scored the maximum of 92 off 96 for the Aussies in the second innings.

In the third innings of the game, the Proteas men were bowled out on 99 with Aussie skipper Pat Cummins returning with a five-wicket haul. While Australia needed to chase just 34 runs in the fourth innings, Rabada yet again did his job and notched up the wickets of four South African batters. However, Australia went on to claim victory in the third session of the second day.