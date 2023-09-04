Setback for Australia ahead of ODI World Cup, star batter might miss IND ODI series

Glenn Maxwell might opt out of the upcoming Australian series against India to manage his injury.Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup in India, the explosive Australian batsman is very cautioned and wants to get as much rest as possible.

Glenn Maxwell is regarded as one of the explosive batsman

The Australian has had persistent injury issues ove rthe last few series

Maxwell was left out of Australia's T20I squad against South Africa

Glenn Maxwell to miss India series ahead of the World Cup?

Maxwell also picked up in the recent T20I series against South Africa as he had complained of soreness in his left ankle and the team management didn't want to take any risk.

The RCB batsman remains a pivotal part of Australia's limited over setup and the player is racing against time to be match fit ahead of the cricketing extravaganza.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo the player revealed he had an injection in the ankle and is in continuous dialogue with Australia's medical team to get ready for the World Cup in time. "I still want to play some part of that India serie. "But I'm not feeling any pressure on it. The selectors and the staff have been brilliant with me as well. They don't want to put too much pressure on me to sort of set that date because they know they've got a bit of extra time before the World Cup. So instead of rushing it and probably putting myself a week or two behind, being able to give myself extra time and make sure we get through the whole tournament.", said the RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) veteran.

Australia have a number of injury concerns

The Australian selectors will name a provisional 15 member squad on Wednesday and Maxwell is likely to be included in the squad. The Aussies do have some major injury concerns in Steve Smith., Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The deadline for submitting the final squad to ICC is 28th September.