Huge Boost For Kiwis, Kane Williamson Likely To Named In ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

The upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023, also known as the Cricket World Cup is just a month away. The greatest cricketing carnival returns to India after 12 years. In India, cricket is nothing less than a religion and the cricketing extravaganza might have a lot to offer. Just before the World Cup all the teams are busy preparing for the marquee event and will put their best foot forward to claim the ultimate cricketing prize

3 things you need to know

The World Cup starts on October 5, 2023

Kane Williamson all set to be named in New Zealand's World Cup squad

(Kane Williamson injures himself during IPL 2023 / Image: BCCI)

Former Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson who is an ensemble part of the fab 4 which features names like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Virat Kohli might be named in New Zealand's ODI World Cup squad. Earlier this year, Williamson severely injured himself during IPL 2023. The former Kiwi skipper was representing Gujarat Titans, the defending champions. Courtesy of his sustained ACL injury, Williamson had to be ruled out of the Indian Premier League and his participation was nothing short of doubtful. Williamson did travel to England for a T20I series but did not play. Williamson has recovered well in time and it is now being said that he will travel to India for the World Cup.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said:

Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him. He’s left no stone unturned in trying to get back to playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him. At the same time, he’s also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn’t wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we’ve previously said, it’s great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term. As we’ve said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match.

New Zealand take on England in their opening World Cup game

The Kiwis will take on England in their opening World Cup game. This will be nothing but a repeat of the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final. England won their maiden 50 overs World Cup against the Kiwis back in 2019 and this upcoming encounter between them is being perceived as nothing less than a cracker.