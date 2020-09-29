SGH Vs DCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
SG Hainhausen 1886 will come up against Darmstadt CC e.V in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt series. The match will be played on Tuesday, September 29. Here's our SGH vs DCC Dream11 prediction, preview, SGH vs DCC Dream11 team and other details of the match.
SG Hainhausen 1886 lead the Group A charts with two victories in as many games in the series. With four points to their credit, SG Hainhausen 1886 have a two-point lead over second-placed Darmstadt CC e.V. In the previous match, SG Hainhausen 1886 beat Turk FC Hattersheim am Main by nine wickets. Their opponents of the night, Darmstadt CC e.V have managed a victory, while also conceding a defeat in the competition. Darmstadt CC e.V defeated TSV Cricket Pfungstadt by six wickets in their most recent tie.
SG Hainhausen 1886: Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja
Darmstadt CC e.V: Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman
Wicketkeeper: Qudratullah Olfat
Batsmen: Vipin Chhetri, Yasir Ahmed, Tahir Ahmad-Adil (c), Adnan Nazir
All-rounders: Noman Ahmed Raja, Muhammad Umar (vc)
Bowlers: Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Khalilur Rehman, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad
SG Hainhausen 1886: Noman Ahmed Raja, Tahir Ahmad -Adil
Darmstadt CC e.V: Vipin Chhetri, Muhammad Umar
SG Hainhausen 1886 start off as the favourites in the match.
