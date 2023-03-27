Shadab Khan Takes A Jibe At Selectors After Series Loss Against AFG: 'They Will Realize..'

After Pakistan's second successive loss against Afghanistan in the ongoing 3-match series, the stand-in captain of the squad Shadab Khan took a jibe at the selectors. Khan hits out at the people for devaluing the senior members of the team Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Both Azam and Rizwan were rested ahead of the series by the selectors.

The series defeat at the hands of Afghanistan has brought the pro-tem captain of Pakistan to mention the importance of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the team. Both Azam and Rizwan open the batting for Pakistan and are often criticised by the experts for their strike rate. However, in the prevailing series the duo wasn't included and as hinted by Shadab Pakistan's batting was exposed.

Shadab Khan takes a jibe at selectors after series loss against AFG

In the series taking place in the UAE, Afghanistan have taken an unassailiable lead of 2-0, which has brought a sharp reaction from their captain Shadab Khan. In a statement given to cricket Pakistan, Khan highlighted that now Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be respected more.

"People criticize Babar and Rizwan regardless of whether they perform or not. There is always a sword hanging over them of strike rate. As a nation, we wanted youngsters to come in international cricket, as they were performing in PSL, so we thought they would play with a better strike rate."

"But finally, our nation will realize that experience matters and our seniors didn’t get the respect they deserved considering their performances. So after this series, they will get a lot more respect from media and the nation."

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been opening the innings for Pakistan in the limited overs format for quite some time now. The pair have played a monumental part in the recent success of Pakistan, but still, a particular section of cricket has been criticising them for the approach they take early on in the innings. With the inavalabiulity of Babar and Rizwan, Pakistan are threatening to suffer a series whitewash against Afghanistan. The 3rd Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 will be played today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.