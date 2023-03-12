Shafali Verma Tears Apart Gujarat Giants With Incredible 6 Hitting Display In WPL; WATCH

While opening for Delhi Capitals, Shafali Verma fired on all cylinders on Saturday. Chasing a small total of 106 runs, set by Gujarat Giants, Verma dealt in fours and sixes to take Delhi home within the first 8 overs. In total, Shafali Verma scored a blistering 76 off 28 balls during match 9 of the Women's Premier League.

After containing Gujarat Giants to a meagre 105 runs, Shafali Verma dismissed Gujarat Giants' hope of taking anything from the game. She along with captain Meg Lanning took out the GG bowling and registered a 10-wicket win. In her innings, Shafali hit the Gujarat bowlers all around the part and in the process scored 70 runs out of her 78 from boundaries. She hit 10 fours and 5 sixes. Here's one of the big blows hit by Shafali Verma.

GG vs DC: WPL match 9

Batting first, Gujarat Giants endured a horrendous start as four of the batters were back in the hut inside the first 20 runs. At 33 for 6, it soon became apparent that this would be another low-scoring encounter. As GG were facing a threat of bundling out before reaching the 100-run mark, Kim Garth stood up to anchor the innings. The Australian all-rounder's 32 was the highest in Gujarat's innings.

Stumbling Gujarat could only post 105/9 after 20 overs. For DC, Marizanne Kapp presented an exceptional bowling figure of 5 for 15. In reply, Delhi Capitals completely ran through the Giants' bowling. The opening pair of Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning chased down the total inside the first 8 overs.

Courtesy of 10 fours and 5 sixes, Verma scored a match-winning knock of 76 runs. With this, Verma has jumped to second place in the Orange cap contention, with her partner Meg Lanning leading the race currently. With this win, Delhi are all set to qualify for the playoffs and could even top the table to directly get the ticket to the final. DC would next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 13.